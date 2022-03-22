PFG Advisors Sells 311 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $32,363,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

