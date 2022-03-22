Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 2.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 443,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,401,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

