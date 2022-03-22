Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

