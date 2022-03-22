Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 20,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,850. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

