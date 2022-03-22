Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, boosted their price objective on Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
Photo-Me International stock opened at GBX 71.10 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. Photo-Me International has a 12 month low of GBX 53.66 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.70 ($1.05).
In other Photo-Me International news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 29,111,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,377,830.20 ($26,827,053.98).
About Photo-Me International (Get Rating)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
