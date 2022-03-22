Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING opened at $22.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.