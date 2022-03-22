Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.