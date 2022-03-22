Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.16. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.