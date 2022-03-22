Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

