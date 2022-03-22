Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 668 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.32.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

