Pmeer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Pmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,733.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.94 or 0.07043512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00285240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.27 or 0.00892193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00105220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014521 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.00459577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.32 or 0.00414951 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer (CRYPTO:PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net . Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

