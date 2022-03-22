Polker (PKR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Polker (PKR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polker has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.65 or 0.06974863 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,100.97 or 0.99790639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042701 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

