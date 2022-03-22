Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,195 ($15.73).

POLY opened at GBX 127.92 ($1.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 790.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £605.86 million and a PE ratio of 0.89. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

