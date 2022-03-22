Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.14.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.03. Popular has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

