Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.74. Post posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

POST traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 500,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,221,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

