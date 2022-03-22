Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,787,383 shares.The stock last traded at $24.81 and had previously closed at $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

