Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will post $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.80 million and the highest is $52.30 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. 32,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Preferred Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

