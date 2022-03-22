Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.390-$2.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on PRIM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $36.03.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

