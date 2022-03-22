ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.61 and last traded at $164.99. 14,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,030,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.