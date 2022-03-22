QUAI DAO (QUAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $419,774.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $419,774.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.42 or 0.06987564 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.77 or 0.99841502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042559 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

