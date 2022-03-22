Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Quarterhill stock remained flat at $$1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,276. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $197.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.
Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)
