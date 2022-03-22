Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 5.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 5,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 639,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

