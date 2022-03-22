RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RealReal traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 1,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,437,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

