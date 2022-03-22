Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.