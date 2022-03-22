Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Repay posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 4,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,066. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Repay has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 1,257,666 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 991,665 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

