Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV):

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$195.00 to C$210.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$179.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00.

3/10/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$144.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$260.00.

2/3/2022 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$196.68. 14,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,139. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of C$152.43 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$181.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$176.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total value of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,714,595.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

