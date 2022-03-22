ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $914.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $914.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $932.60 million and the lowest is $898.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

RMD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed has a 12-month low of $184.73 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

