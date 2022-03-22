Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.31% of TEGNA worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.