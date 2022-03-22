Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,634 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.40% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

