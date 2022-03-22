Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of LivaNova worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

LIVN stock opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

