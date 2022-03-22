Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

