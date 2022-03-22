Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Thilo Schroeder Buys 82,200 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,668,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder purchased 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 138.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

