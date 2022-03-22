Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.99. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 21,202 shares.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,176,236 shares of company stock valued at $29,491,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.