Revomon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $855,710.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Revomon has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $8.92 million and $855,710.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.33 or 0.07052715 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,512.56 or 0.99798939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042555 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

