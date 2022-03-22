Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $650.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

