Richard P. Graff Sells 1,000 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $650.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.09, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DMC Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
