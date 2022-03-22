Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

WRBY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

