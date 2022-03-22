Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,009. The company has a market cap of $630.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $54.73.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.