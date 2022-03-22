Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $66,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 639,434 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

