Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.19 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Spectrum Brands worth $35,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

