Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.99 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of CEMEX worth $60,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,188.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,152,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after acquiring an additional 796,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

CX stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

