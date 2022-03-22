Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $75.08 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $75,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

