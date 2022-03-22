Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $83.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Dollar General worth $83,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $228.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.62. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

