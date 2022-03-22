Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465,691 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Medical Properties Trust worth $79,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

