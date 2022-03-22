Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $36,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

