SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of SailPoint Technologies worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

