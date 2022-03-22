Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €41.66 ($45.78) on Monday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a fifty-two week high of €42.26 ($46.44). The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

