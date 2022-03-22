Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Salzgitter stock traded up €3.92 ($4.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €41.66 ($45.78). 553,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($46.44). The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.80.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

