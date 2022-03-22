Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,015. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31.

