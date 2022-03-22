Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,334 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

