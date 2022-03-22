Sciencast Management LP Invests $238,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $47,248,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 153,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

